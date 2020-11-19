Home Photos National Photos President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan on arrival... PhotosNational Photos President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan on arrival for the official reception at the Presidential Palace Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 9:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-191120 KABUL: November 19 - President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan on arrival for the official reception at the Presidential Palace. APP APP56-191120 ALSO READ Prime Minister Imran Khan interacting with factories labourers during his visit RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Afghan cricket team. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani also present. The players presented a cricket bat to the Prime... Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani standing in respect of the national anthems of both countries during the official reception... Pakistan, Afghanistan decide time-based actions for joint intelligence, refugees’ return, connectivity