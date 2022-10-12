PhotosNational Photos President Kazakhstan H.E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbz Sharif in Astana Opera for dinner hosted in the honor of leaders of the countries participating in 6th Summit of CICA 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan Wed, 12 Oct 2022, 11:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP72-121022 ASTANA: October 12 - President Kazakhstan H.E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbz Sharif in Astana Opera for dinner hosted in the honor of leaders of the countries participating in 6th Summit of CICA 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. APP/ABB APP72-121022 ASTANA