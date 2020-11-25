ALSO READ National Assembly turning orange to start 16-day of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan as Women and Womens Parliamentary Caucus of the National Assembly officially launching the Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence in Pakistan. The buildings of the National Assembly and President House being illuminated in orange to mark the launch of 16-Day and express solidarity with the campaign as well as show States commitment towards ending GBV in Pakistan
Home Photos General Coverage Photos President House turning orange to start 16-day of Activism against Gender Based...