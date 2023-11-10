President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to the President of Palestine, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to the President of Palestine, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP49-101123 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to the President of Palestine, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to the President of Palestine, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP49-101123
ISLAMABAD: November 10

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services