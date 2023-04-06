PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to orphan children from different organizations at the Iftar Dinner hosted by him on the occasion of Orphans Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 6 Apr 2023, 10:06 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP70-060423 ISLAMABAD: April 06 - President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to orphan children from different organizations at the Iftar Dinner hosted by him on the occasion of Orphans Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB APP70-060423 ISLAMABAD: APP71-060423 ISLAMABAD: April 06 – President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to orphan children from different organizations at the Iftar Dinner hosted by him on the occasion of Orphans Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB APP72-060423 ISLAMABAD: April 06 – President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to orphan children from different organizations at the Iftar Dinner hosted by him on the occasion of Orphans Day, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB