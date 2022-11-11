PhotosNational Photos President Dr Arif Alvi signs document after administering the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Fri, 11 Nov 2022, 10:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP32-111122 ISLAMABAD: November 11 - President Dr Arif Alvi signs document after administering the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB APP32-111122 ISLAMABAD: