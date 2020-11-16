Home Photos National Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a briefing on Population Welfare at Governor... PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a briefing on Population Welfare at Governor House Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 5:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-161120 LAHORE: November 16 President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a briefing on Population Welfare at Governor House. APP APP04-161120 ALSO READ President meets Ch Shujaat, inquires after health RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President underlines need to emulate lessons from Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah President Dr. Arif Alvi inquiring after the health of President PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a briefing on Population Welfare at Governor House