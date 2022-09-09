PhotosNational Photos President Dr Arif Alvi offering his condolence over the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-ll at the British High Commission Fri, 9 Sep 2022, 7:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram President Dr Arif Alvi offering his condolence over the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-ll at the British High Commission Islamabad APP51-090922 ISLAMABAD: September 09 – President Dr Arif Alvi recording his remarks on condolence book over the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-ll at the British High Commission. APP