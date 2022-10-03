President Dr Arif Alvi meeting with the representatives of various chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan about breast cancer awareness campaign, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr Arif Alvi meeting with the representatives of various chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan about breast cancer awareness campaign, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP52-031022 ISLAMABAD: October 03 - President Dr Arif Alvi meeting with the representatives of various chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan about breast cancer awareness campaign, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
President Dr Arif Alvi meeting with the representatives of various chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan about breast cancer awareness campaign, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP52-031022 ISLAMABAD