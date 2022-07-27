President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP56-270722 ISLAMABAD: July 27 - President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
President Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP56-270722 ISLAMABAD:
President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson, who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP57-270722 ISLAMABAD: July 27 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the family of the late mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson, who died on K2 in 2021 at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR