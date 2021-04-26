President, Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House
KARACHI:April 26- President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House .APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
President, Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House
KARACHI:April 26- 
ALSO READ  President, Dr. Arif Alvi meeting with Provincial MPA's Dr Sanjay Gangwani and Shehzad Qureshi at Governor House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR