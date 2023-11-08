President Dr Arif Alvi in a group photo with the recipients of the 14th Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Achievement Recognition Shields, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar performs a wearing ceremony for the newly promoted police officers from ASP BS-17 to SP BS-18 at CM House. Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar and DIG Pir Mohammad Shah are also present
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar meets with the 50th Specialized Training Program officers of the 26th Initial Command Course at CM House
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar exchanges views with Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula who called on him at CM House
- Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the health department at CM House
- Caretaker PM reposes confidence in youth to realize Allama Iqbal’s dream
