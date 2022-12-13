PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the office bearers of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Taxpayer Recognition Awards winners, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Tue, 13 Dec 2022, 12:40 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP89-121222 ISLAMABAD: December 12 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the office bearers of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Taxpayer Recognition Awards winners, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/FHA APP89-121222 ISLAMABAD