President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP45-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09  President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP45-090622 ISLAMABAD:
President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP46-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09  President Dr. Arif Alvi to the Awardees during the Technology Awards-2022 Giving Ceremony organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). APP
President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP47-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the participants of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Technology Awards-2022 Giving Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR