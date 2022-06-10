PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Fri, 10 Jun 2022, 12:45 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the Awardees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Technology Awards-2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP45-090622 ISLAMABAD: APP46-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09 President Dr. Arif Alvi to the Awardees during the Technology Awards-2022 Giving Ceremony organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). APP APP47-090622 ISLAMABAD: June 09 President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the participants of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Technology Awards-2022 Giving Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP