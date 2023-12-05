President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP60-051223 ISLAMABAD: December 05 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD/ZID
President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP60-051223
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services