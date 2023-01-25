President Dr. Arif Alvi giving honorary shield to Prof. Dr. Andrea Ricardi, Founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio at the International Inter-Faith Peace Conference

APP31-250123 ISLAMABAD: January 25 - President Dr. Arif Alvi giving honorary shield to Prof. Dr. Andrea Ricardi, Founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio at the International Inter-Faith Peace Conference. APP/MAF/TZD
President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the International Inter-Faith Peace Conference titled “Respect for Humanity and its Importance''

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving awards and shields at the International Inter-Faith Peace Conference for their services towards the promotion of Inter-Faith Peace and Harmony

President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a follow-up meeting on mental health at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr.Arif Alvi in a meeting with the Chairman of the National commission for Human Development (NCHD), Col (R) Dr. Amirullah Marwat, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 23-01-2023. Dr. Nasim Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Human Development fund and senior members of the NCHD were also present during the meeting

A delegation of German Press Federation led by its President Christian Zarm called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

A delegation of German Press Federation led by its President Christian Zarm called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

President Dr. Arif Alvi being briefed about Precision Agriculture Technologies, at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the inaugural ceremony of the National Centre of Industrial Biotechnology at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the inaugural ceremony of the National Centre of Industrial Biotechnology at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

President Dr. Arif Alvi visiting stalls at the Building Materials Exhibition 2023, organized by the Institute of Architects Pakistan's Rawalpindi Chapter

President Dr. Arif Alvi visiting stalls at the Building Materials Exhibition 2023, organized by the Institute of Architects Pakistan's Rawalpindi Chapter

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to the opening ceremony of the Building Materials Exhibition 2023, organized by the Institute of Architects Pakistan's Rawalpindi Chapter

