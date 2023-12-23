President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the appreciation shields to Rotarian at the Climate Change Conference by Rotary International District 3271

President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the appreciation shields to Rotarian at the Climate Change Conference by Rotary International District 3271
APP38-23122023 KARACHI: December 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the appreciation shields to Rotarian at the Climate Change Conference by Rotary International District 3271. APP/ZID
President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the appreciation shields to Rotarian at the Climate Change Conference by Rotary International District 3271
APP38-23122023
KARACHI: December 23 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services