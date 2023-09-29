President Dr Arif Alvi distributing prizes among the position holders of the National Competition of Seerat and Naat Books, at the concluding session of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

President Dr Arif Alvi distributing prizes among the position holders of the National Competition of Seerat and Naat Books, at the concluding session of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference
APP44-290923 ISLAMABAD: September 29 – President Dr Arif Alvi distributing prizes among the position holders of the National Competition of Seerat and Naat Books, at the concluding session of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference. APP/IRK/ABB
President Dr Arif Alvi distributing prizes among the position holders of the National Competition of Seerat and Naat Books, at the concluding session of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference
APP44-290923
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services