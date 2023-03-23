PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the President’s Award for Pride of Performance upon Ms. Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman in recognition of her services in the field of Art (Acting) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 23 Mar 2023, 8:59 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP52-230323 ISLAMABAD: March 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the President's Award for Pride of Performance upon Ms. Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman in recognition of her services in the field of Art (Acting) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD APP52-230323 ISLAMABAD: