President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the President’s Award for Pride of Performance upon Ms. Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman in recognition of her services in the field of Art (Acting) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

APP52-230323 ISLAMABAD: March 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the President's Award for Pride of Performance upon Ms. Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman in recognition of her services in the field of Art (Acting) at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD
High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, Zaheer A. Janjua hoisting the National Flag at the historical City Hall in Canadian Capital Ottawa on the Pakistan Day. Canadian parliamentarians of Pakistani origin Senator Salma Attaullah Jan, MP Salma Zahid, MP Iqra Khalid, MP Yasir Naqvi, MP Paul Chiang and MP Samir Zuberi are present among others

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon Sartaj Aziz in recognition of his services in the field of Public Service at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Ms. Saima Saleem in recognition of her services in the field of Public Service at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Sitara-i-Shujaat upon Malik Muhammad Hassan in recognition of his courage at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Sitara-i-Imtiaz upon Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari in recognition of his services as a Religious Scholar at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Engr. Prof. Ahmad Farooq Bazai in recognition of his services in the field of Education at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at DC Office Complex

Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust Foundation Mian Khalid Farooq hoisting national flag in connection with Pakistan Day at Nazria Pakistan Trust Foundation

Faculty and students of ISRA University participating in walk on “National Integration the Way to Prosperous Pakistan” to mark the Pakistan Day at ISRA University

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti hosting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at Sargodha Arts Council

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui hoisting national flag to mark Pakistan Day during a ceremony at Pakistan’s High Commission

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar conferring Presidential and Excellence Awards on various personalities for their outstanding performance and best services during a ceremony on Pakistan Day held at Governor House

