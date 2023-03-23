PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Sitara-i-Shujaat upon Malik Muhammad Hassan in recognition of his courage at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Thu, 23 Mar 2023, 8:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP50-230323 ISLAMABAD: March 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the Pakistan Civil Award of Sitara-i-Shujaat upon Malik Muhammad Hassan in recognition of his courage at the Investiture Ceremony on Pakistan Day, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD APP50-230323 ISLAMABAD: