Home Photos National Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison... PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also present during the meeting Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 7:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-271120 KARACHI: November 27 - President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also present during the meeting. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP36-271120 ALSO READ Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui along with his spouse called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also present during the... Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Imran Khan Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan