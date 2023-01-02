President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father
APP55-020123 ISLAMABAD: January 02 - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA
President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father
APP55-020123 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of eminent UK and US-based Pakistani expatriates at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of eminent UK and US-based Pakistani expatriates at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on energy conservation, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on energy conservation, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi along with the First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, called on prominent Urdu poet and author, Mr. Anwar Maqsood, at his residence.

President Dr. Arif Alvi along with the First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, called on prominent Urdu poet and author, Mr. Anwar Maqsood, at...

Chairman Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqui, along with his delegation called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Governor House.

Chairman Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqui, along with his delegation called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi meets with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House

President Dr. Arif Alvi meets with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House

President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the cheques of refund to taxpayers during the awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax ombudsman at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing the cheques of refund to taxpayers during the awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax ombudsman at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the awareness seminar organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi speaking during an interactive dialogue titled ‘It’s not disability but abilities that count’ at Governor House. Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and First Lady was also present

President Dr. Arif Alvi speaking during an interactive dialogue titled ‘It’s not disability but abilities that count’ at Governor House. Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran...

President Dr. Arif Alvi speaking during an interactive dialogue titled ‘It’s not disability but abilities that count’ at Governor House. Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and First Lady was also present

President Dr. Arif Alvi speaking during an interactive dialogue titled ‘It’s not disability but abilities that count’ at Governor House. Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran...

President Dr. Arif Alvi being presented a shield at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

President Dr. Arif Alvi being presented a shield at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Mr. Muhammad Aamir Aftab Qureshi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Mr. Muhammad Aamir Aftab Qureshi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the cadets of the Cadet College, Kohlu, Balochistan who were on an educational visit to Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the cadets of the Cadet College, Kohlu, Balochistan who were on an educational visit to...