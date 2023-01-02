PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father Mon, 2 Jan 2023, 11:10 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP55-020123 ISLAMABAD: January 02 - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP55-020123 ISLAMABAD