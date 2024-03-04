Election day banner

President Dr. Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP55-040324 ISLAMABAD: March 04 - President Dr. Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/TZD
President Dr. Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP55-040324
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services