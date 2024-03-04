- Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad presides over the inaugural meeting session during the five-day study visit of the Ugandan delegation led by Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda held at BISP Headquarters
- Federal Secretary of Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani presenting shield to WHO Representative to Pakistan Dr. Luo Depeng
- Vice President Human Resource Development (HRD) Service of Korea Kim Sung Jae along with Federal Secretary Ministry of OP&HRD Dr. Arshad Mahmood inaugurating 2nd Korean Computer Based Testing (CBT) Lab
- President Dr. Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr
