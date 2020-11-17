Home Photos National Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of... PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 9:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-171120 LAHORE: November 17 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD). APP ALSO READ President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Graduate students attending 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at... President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at...