Home Photos National Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing during the “Rahmatul lil Alameen-Aman Aalm Conference”... PhotosNational Photos President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing during the “Rahmatul lil Alameen-Aman Aalm Conference” at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-161120 LAHORE: November 16 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing during the “Rahmatul lil Alameen-Aman Aalm Conference” at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ President Dr. Arif Alvi distribution awards among artisans/ craftsmen at Lok Virsa RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing to wheel chair distribution ceremony at Governor House President Dr. Arif Alvi giving shield to the organizing members during the “Rahmatul lil Alameen-Aman Aalm Conference” at Aiwan-e-Iqbal