Home Photos National Photos President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony to celebrate the Ajrak makers... PhotosNational Photos President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony to celebrate the Ajrak makers of Pakistan titled “Ajrak/Indigo Hands Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-251120 ISLAMABAD: November 25 - President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony to celebrate the Ajrak makers of Pakistan titled "Ajrak/Indigo Hands". APP APP63-251120 ALSO READ President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on President's Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament at Parliament House RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament at Parliament House Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr President Dr. Arif Alvi paid a visit to Islamabad Zoo to say farewell to Kaavan-The Elephant