President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a gala dinner hosted to honor foreign and national delegates of International Medical Education Conference at College Of Physician And Surgeon

APP62-130123 KARACHI

President Dr Arif Alvi and others stand as national anthem of Pakistan plays in a gala dinner hosted to honor foreign and national delegates of International Medical Education Conference at College Of Physician And Surgeon

Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan, Mr Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, calls on President Dr Arif Alvi and presents the Annual Report 2022, at Governor House

UK's outgoing High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on the facilitation of persons with disabilities, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

A delegation of Digital Ocean led by its CEO Yancy Spruill called on president Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Women Wing (PPP) and Member Provincial Assembly (Sindh), Faryal Talpur along with Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha giving away the initial payment to a deserving widow under “Orphans and Widows Support Program''

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Arif Alvi paid a condolence visit at the residence of Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, on the sad demise of his father

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of eminent UK and US-based Pakistani expatriates at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President for enhanced Pakistan, Norway engagement on trade, green energy

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Norway, Ms Sadia Altaf Qazi calls on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

