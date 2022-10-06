PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos President Chamber of Commerce Malik Abdul Ghafoor is presenting a shield to Ambassador of Nigeria appointed to Pakistan Mr.AMB. Mohammed Bello ABioye during his visit Sialkot Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 10:31 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-061022 SIALKOT: October 06 –President Chamber of Commerce Malik Abdul Ghafoor is presenting a shield to Ambassador of Nigeria appointed to Pakistan Mr.AMB. Mohammed Bello ABioye during his visit Sialkot. APP APP45-061022 SIALKOT