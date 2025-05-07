31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding to...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding to increase cooperation on facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Asif Ali Zardari witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding to increase cooperation on facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP67-070525 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - President Asif Ali Zardari witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding to increase cooperation on facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/FHA
0
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding to increase cooperation on facilitating legal migration and labour mobility for skilled and educated Pakistani workers to Italy, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP67-070525
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan