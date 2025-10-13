Monday, October 13, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP52-131025 ISLAMABAD: October 13 - President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP52-131025
ISLAMABAD
President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP53-131025
ISLAMABAD
President Asif Ali Zardari with Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Mrs. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, during their call at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP54-131025
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan