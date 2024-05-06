President Asif Ali Zardari was received by the Governor Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and the Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarafraz Ahmed Bagti during his first official visit.

- Official Group Photograph of Heads of State and Heads of Delegation for the OIC Islamic Summit (4-5 May, 2024) held in Banjul, The Gambia. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar led the Pakistani delegation.
- World Bank delegation called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja.
- Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a meeting with the delegation of Saudi tech companies.
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar briefed the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference.
- PM assures all out support to Saudi investment
Pakistan's National News Agency