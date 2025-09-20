Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari visiting stalls representing Central Asia, Europe, South Korea...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari visiting stalls representing Central Asia, Europe, South Korea and Japan at the Kashgar Free Trade Zone

President Asif Ali Zardari visiting stalls representing Central Asia, Europe, South Korea and Japan at the Kashgar Free Trade Zone
APP41-200925 KASHGAR: September 20 - President Asif Ali Zardari visiting stalls representing Central Asia, Europe, South Korea and Japan at the Kashgar Free Trade Zone. APP/FHA
1
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari visiting stalls representing Central Asia, Europe, South Korea and Japan at the Kashgar Free Trade Zone
APP41-200925
KASHGAR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan