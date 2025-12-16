Tuesday, December 16, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, Ms....
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Asif Ali Zardari talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP42-161225 ISLAMABAD: December 16 – President Asif Ali Zardari talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab, at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP42-161225
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan