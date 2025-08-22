Friday, August 22, 2025
APP36-220825 ISLAMABAD: August 22 - President Asif Ali Zardari receiving credentials from the envoys of Sri Lanka, Indonesia (Chairman ASEAN Countries), Kyrgyzstan, Austria, and Germany at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
