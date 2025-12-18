Thursday, December 18, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari receiving a souvenir from Tajik Minister for Culture...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari receiving a souvenir from Tajik Minister for Culture Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda at the inauguration ceremony of the Tajikistan Cultural Week at PNCA.

APP53-181225 ISLAMABAD: December 18 – President Asif Ali Zardari receiving a souvenir from Tajik Minister for Culture Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda at the inauguration ceremony of the Tajikistan Cultural Week at PNCA. APP/ABB
1
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari receiving a souvenir from Tajik Minister for Culture Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda at the inauguration ceremony of the Tajikistan Cultural Week at PNCA.
APP53-181225
ISLAMABAD: December 18 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan