28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir attend the funeral prayers of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India’s missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir attend the funeral prayers of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India's missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard
APP86-070525 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir attend the funeral prayers of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India's missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard. APP/FHA
15
- Advertisement -
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir attend the funeral prayers of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India's missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard
APP86-070525
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan