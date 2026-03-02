HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari offering Fateha for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed...
APP31-020326 ISLAMABAD: March 02 - President Asif Ali Zardari offering Fateha for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other innocents martyred in Iran, for victims in other brotherly countries, and for Pakistanis martyred during recent aggressive actions by the Afghan Taliban regime at the joint session of Parliament at Parliament House. APP/TZD
