President Asif Ali Zardari offering Dua after unfurled the flag at President House Naudero

President Asif Ali Zardari offering Dua after unfurled the flag at President House Naudero
APP44-140424 LARKANA: April 14 - President Asif Ali Zardari offering Dua after unfurled the flag at President House Naudero. APP/NAS/ABB
President Asif Ali Zardari offering Dua after unfurled the flag at President House Naudero
APP44-140424
LARKANA: April 14 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services