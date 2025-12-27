President Asif Ali Zardari met a delegation of PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir, led by Prime Minister AJ&K Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, at Naudero House on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. PPP Women Wing President and Sindh MPA Ms Faryal Talpur was also present.
