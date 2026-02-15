Sunday, February 15, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosPresident Asif Ali Zardari meeting PPP leadership from South Punjab, at the...
PhotosNational Photos

President Asif Ali Zardari meeting PPP leadership from South Punjab, at the residence of President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood

President Asif Ali Zardari meeting PPP leadership from South Punjab, at the residence of President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood
APP58-140226 RAHIM YAR KHAN: February 14 - President Asif Ali Zardari meeting PPP leadership from South Punjab, at the residence of President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood. APP/FHA
48
President Asif Ali Zardari meeting PPP leadership from South Punjab, at the residence of President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood
APP58-140226
RAHIM YAR KHAN
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan