Sunday, November 30, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari in a one-on-one meeting with Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

APP36-301125 ISLAMABAD: November 30 - President Asif Ali Zardari in a one-on-one meeting with Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of Egypt, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/FHA
