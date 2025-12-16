Tuesday, December 16, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Mr. Zafar ul Haq Hijazi Federal Tax Ombudsman at Aiwan-e-Sadr

APP40-161225 ISLAMABAD: December 16 – President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Mr. Zafar ul Haq Hijazi Federal Tax Ombudsman at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
