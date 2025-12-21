Monday, December 22, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Mr Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Caretaker Prime Minister of Iraq at Government Palace.

APP48-211225 BAGHDAD: December 21 - President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Mr Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Caretaker Prime Minister of Iraq at Government Palace. APP/FHA
BAGHDAD: December 21 –
