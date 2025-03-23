President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Mir Nadir Khan Magsi in recognition of his services in the field of Sports (racing), at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
