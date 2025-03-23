22.3 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Dr Sarah Qureshi in recognition of her public services in Engineering and Aerospace, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

APP42-230325 ISLAMABAD: March 23 - President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Dr Sarah Qureshi in recognition of her public services in Engineering and Aerospace, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Dr Sarah Qureshi in recognition of her public services in Engineering and Aerospace, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP42-230325
ISLAMABAD: March 23 –

