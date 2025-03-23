President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Sitara-i-Shuja’at (posthumous) upon Sabz Ali Shaheed in recognition of his gallantry, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. His award is being received by his widow.
