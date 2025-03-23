President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Mr Hussain Dawood in recognition of his services in the field of Philanthropy, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.