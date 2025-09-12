President Asif Ali Zardari being received at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport by Vice Foreign Minister of China, Mr. Sun Weidong; Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, Mr. Huang Ruixue; Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Mr. Khalil Hashmi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Jiang Zaidong, on his arrival for an official visit to China
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.