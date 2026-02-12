Thursday, February 12, 2026
President Asif Ali Zardari and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliamentary delegation offering Fatiha for the late Barrister Sultan Mehmood, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

APP84-110226 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - President Asif Ali Zardari and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliamentary delegation offering Fatiha for the late Barrister Sultan Mehmood, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. APP
